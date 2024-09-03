AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DIT opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.05. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $119.34 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

