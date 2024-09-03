Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 21,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,512,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,637. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

