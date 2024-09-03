American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $26.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

