American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.20. The company had a trading volume of 641,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

