Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Scotiabank raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. 340,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after buying an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

