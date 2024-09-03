AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
HKD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. AMTD Digital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.18.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
