AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

HKD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. AMTD Digital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

