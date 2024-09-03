Analysts Set GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target at $38.80

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 752,948 shares of company stock valued at $24,336,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

