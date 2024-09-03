Analysts’ Upgrades for September 3rd (AAOI, ADSK, AT, BAC, CPAY, DB, ERO, FRGE, HOM.U, IFF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 3rd:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $299.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $295.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 835 ($10.98).

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $704.00 target price on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $183.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $121.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $325.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.