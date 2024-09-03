Analyzing Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park Lawn and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Regis 44.86% -119.67% 2.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Park Lawn and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Park Lawn presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.14%. Given Park Lawn’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Regis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Lawn and Regis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $202.98 million 0.22 -$7.39 million ($1.97) -10.10

Park Lawn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Summary

Regis beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services. It also engages in the filing of death certificates and publication of death notices; and body preparation activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also operates accredited cosmetology schools. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, First Choice Haircutters, and Magicuts concepts names. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

