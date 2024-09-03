Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVE APM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.02. 84,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,097. Andean Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$152.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

About Andean Precious Metals

