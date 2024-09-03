Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Shares Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 1,477.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 267.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

