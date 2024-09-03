Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.19.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

