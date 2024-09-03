Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Down 32.9% This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and $8.83 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00017776 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $12,080,574.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

