Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Arbe Robotics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.31.
About Arbe Robotics
