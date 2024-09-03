Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.31.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

