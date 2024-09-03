Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

