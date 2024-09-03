Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.78

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 127360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,060 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

