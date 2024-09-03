argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.28% of argenx worth $71,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in argenx by 590.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.74.

ARGX stock opened at $517.32 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $540.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.45.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

