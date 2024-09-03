Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $168,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $353.38 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.53 and a 200 day moving average of $309.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,501. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

