Ark Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.07 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,202,286 coins and its circulating supply is 183,201,832 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

