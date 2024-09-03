Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.25 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,207,232 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

