Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Position Increased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Arko comprises about 5.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.88% of Arko worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arko by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 29,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $718.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

