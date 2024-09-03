Arnhold LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
