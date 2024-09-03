Arnhold LLC Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $52,721,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Horizon by 499.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

