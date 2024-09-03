Art de Finance (ADF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $507,219.21

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $507,219.21 and approximately $17,843.95 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00048233 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,210.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

