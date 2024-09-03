Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $294.81

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.81 and last traded at $293.92, with a volume of 56972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.