Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $719-721 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.36 million. Asana also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.07) EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.
In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
