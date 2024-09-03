Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$181.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.3 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

