ASD (ASD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ASD has a total market cap of $24.91 million and $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03773799 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,377,255.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

