ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

