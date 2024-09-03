ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $869.98 and last traded at $870.78. 418,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,215,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $943.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

