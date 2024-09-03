Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 508,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,523. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12 month low of $136.88 and a 12 month high of $197.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

