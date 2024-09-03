Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.68

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $197.68 and last traded at $196.51, with a volume of 21701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 32.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,179,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $108,253,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.