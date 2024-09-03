AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 2.5%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.32. 3,425,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,734,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

