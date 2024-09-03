Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.67

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.67 and last traded at $132.56, with a volume of 156531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 76.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

