AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.06

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1984109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.