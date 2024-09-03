Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.79 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Audius has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $166.03 million and $9.79 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

