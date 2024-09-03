Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.