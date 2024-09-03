Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $287.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.33.

ADSK stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

