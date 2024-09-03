Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.04. 125,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,453,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.