Autumn Glory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.58. The stock had a trading volume of 603,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $278.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.