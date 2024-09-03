Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,583. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

