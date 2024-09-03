Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. 593,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

