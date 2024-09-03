Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,699,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. 9,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.