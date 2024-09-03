Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $313.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

