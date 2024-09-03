AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lifted by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $226.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

