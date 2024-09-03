Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Avery Dennison stock opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison
In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,314 shares of company stock worth $13,045,187. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
