Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,314 shares of company stock worth $13,045,187. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

