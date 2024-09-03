AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvidXchange’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $143,863.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,453,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $143,863.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,822 shares of company stock worth $1,300,998. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.