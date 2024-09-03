AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

