Banana Gun One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.93 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $37.22 or 0.00064167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $127.80 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,394 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,946.83466454 with 3,433,396.99791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 39.21610964 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $20,252,537.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

