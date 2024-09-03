Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Banc of California by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 872.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Banc of California by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

